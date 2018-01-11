World War Two veterans offered free tours to pay respects to fallen comrades

The travel arm of the Royal British Legion is on a mission to find all surviving veterans of World War Two.

The Treasury is enabling a series of free-of-charge tours for World War Two veterans to return to where they served to pay their respects to their fallen comrades.

The tours are being funded by LIBOR fines, and will enable a WWII veteran to return with a family member and carer.

The Royal British Legion has been running LIBOR-funded tours for Normandy veterans for the past four years and thanks to additional funding is now able to widen the tours to all veterans of WWII.

Nichola Rowlands, Head of Travel, Royal British Legion, explains: “We have organised tours for hundreds of D Day veterans and it has proven a very moving experience for all. We have been campaigning to widen the tours for all WWII veterans, as so many gave so much, and we feel that they all deserve a final tour to lay old ghosts to rest; we’re delighted that the Treasury has made this possible.”

The tours will take place from spring to autumn and will give WWII veterans – now mostly in their 90s – the chance to meet up with fellow veterans, visit significant battlefield sites, cemeteries and memorials.

There is no database of veterans from WWII who are still alive today so the Royal British Legion is calling upon the general public to spread the word and ensure every surviving veteran gets the chance to go back one last time.

For WWII veterans wishing to benefit from this tour, they need to apply via Remembrance Travel’s tour operator, Arena Travel, on 01473 660800, or visit www.arenatravel.com/our-holidays/remembrance-travel.

Remembrance Travel will also be offering group travel opportunities for WWII veteran associations too.