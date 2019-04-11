Young people gather in Carloway to strengthen their Gaelic language skills

Now in its eighth year, 5 Latha (5 days) has returned to the Gearrannan Blackhouses in Carloway, Lewis, for a week of community-based activities.

This year 16 participants from across the country are taking part in the cultural event which is open to Gaelic speaking high school pupils.

During the week there is a range of activities as part of the programme including; crofting, peat cutting, learning about the Harris Tweed industry, with members of the local community delivering activities through the medium of Gaelic. They will also be the opportunity to take part in music and song workshops with renowned Gaelic musicians Ian Smith, Ellen MacDonald and Norrie Maciver.

Fèisean nan Gàidheal’s Development Manager, Calum Alex Macmillan, said: “We are delighted to be back at the Gearrannan Blackhouses for 5 Latha.

“We have a busy week with a range of activities in the community, as well as plenty music and song with our talented line-up of tutors.

“We are indebted to the local community who give us such warm welcome each year, supporting our participants who have a great opportunity to be using and developing their language skills in a Gaelic speaking community.”

Fèisean nan Gàidheal are grateful to Bòrd na Gàidhlig who provide funding for 5 Latha.

According to Daibhidh Boag from Bòrd na Gàidhlig: “The aim of the National Gaelic Language Plan is that Gaelic is used more often, by more people and in a wider range of situations.

“5 Latha is a great opportunity for school pupils to use Gaelic outwith the classroom, and in the community, whilst learning new skills.

“I am sure that the young people will enjoy the event thoroughly and that their confidence to use Gaelic more often will be boosted.”

5 Latha is taking place this week until April 13th.

As part of the event, a Family Cèilidh will be held on Thursday 11th April at 7.30pm in the Carloway Community Centre in partnership with Carloway Gaelic choir, featuring participants and tutors. Tickets will be available at the door.

Pictured above are the young people at 5 Latha learning about peat cutting.