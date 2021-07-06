Members of the Mairi Maclean School of Dance on Barra

Composed by Dorset-based musician Glenn Ross, 'A Dance for Eilidh' was inspired by the story of the 14-year-old from Barra, her creativity and love of music as well as the vision of hope that the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust strives to achieve in her name.

Complementing the instrumental music, which has a distinct Scottish flavour, are dancers of all ages from Eilidh’s home island and Dorset on England’s south coast – almost 500 miles apart.

‘A Dance for Eilidh’ has now been compiled into a video featuring the dancers and released to help raise awareness of the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust and raise funds to support their work with young musicians.

The composition is in three parts. The first captures the freedom of island life reflecting Eilidh’s upbringing on the Isle of Barra before moving to build excitement and trepidation of new adventures and experiences that come with youth. The final section reflects loss and deep sorrow but ends on a note of hope and positivity to encapsulate the mission of Eilidh’s Trust.

The trust supports music education for young people reflecting Eilidh’s own love of music and her musical ability and enjoyment as a piper with the local Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band. The trust will also manage and maintain a permanent memorial to Eilidh and a garden of remembrance and reflection on Barra.

Composer Glenn Ross said: “`Despite not knowing her, Eilidh’s story resonated so much with me, in particular her love of music and I was eager to do something to pay tribute and support the work of Eilidh’s Trust. ’A Dance for Eilidh’ has been two years in the making but it has been a project I have loved and feel I have produced a piece of art that reflects Eilidh’s life and captures the hope the charity aims to create with other young musicians in her memory.

Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh’s Trust added: “We are very grateful to Glenn and all the dancers for this creative piece of music and dance. It is a truly beautiful piece of art that we feel encapsulates what Eilidh’s Trust is all about. ‘A Dance for Eilidh’ will help us continue our valuable work with young musicians in Eilidh’s memory.”