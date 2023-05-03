A 92-year-old care home resident's dream of seeing a male striptease has come true thanks to the folk at Care UK. Betty Richardson, who lives at Sway Place in Sway, Hampshire, admitted to her carers that she had always wanted to see the Dreamboys show.

Described as a theatre fanatic and lover of the male physique, Ms Richardson joined her close girlfriends at Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre for a raunchy night of fun. Betty and her friends were given free tickets to the event by Dreamboys after the team at Sway Place contacted the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If all that wasn’t enough, Dreamboys also gifted Betty a meet and greet with the performers before the show and a behind the scenes tour of the theatre. Speaking of the experience, Betty said: “Well I’m not going to forget that in a hurry. Was that a dream or was I really there?”

Ms Richardson’s dream became a reality thanks to an initiative by the team at Sway Place, where a “Wishing Tree” was built to allow residents to propose ideas they had always wanted to explore.

Most Popular

Jane Baxter, Home Manager at Sway Place, said: “Betty has proved age is just a number by living her dream of seeing the Dreamboys.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their goals and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality. The visit was a complete success, and it was lovely seeing her face light up watching the performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would like to thank the team at Dreamboys for making her visit extra special and to the team at Sway Place for organising it for her – it was fantastic to see Betty still chasing her dreams!”

Betty and her friends were given free tickets to the event by Dreamboys after the team at Sway Place

Alice Woods, managing director for Dreamboys said when the team heard about Betty’s wish, they ‘had to make it happen’. She added: “We specialise in celebrations and Betty wanting to visit our show was definitely one.

“We are a totally inclusive show that can entertain and celebrate any guests whether they are 18 or 101 (Yes, we had a lady celebrate her 101st birthday with us).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We ensured that Betty was given the full VIP experience at our Dreamboys show. Betty and her friends were treated to the best seats in the house and a private meet and greet with our fabulous team, we loved how this put a huge smile on Betty's face.