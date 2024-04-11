Adults spend just under 40 hours a year deciding what to eat

A poll, of 2,000 adults, found the typical person spends 43 minutes each week deliberating what to have - with dinner being the most challenging decision for 57 per cent.

When it comes to this indecision, the top reasons include a lack of inspiration, the struggle to find the right recipes and the problem of too much choice. Three in 10 have even decided on a meal, only to find they didn’t have the necessary ingredients to make it happen.

Decisions at dinner time have become a real bone of contention for 10 per cent who admit they have daily debates with their partner about what to have.

It would appear ‘food-min’ is taking over our lives - as 42 per cent of indecisive Brits find themselves staring into the fridge for dinner ideas - and 48 per cent raid the cupboards for inspiration.

Drive-thru inspirations

The study also found, when it comes to indecision, 21 per cent believe their own lack of time to plan is to blame, and 11 per cent aren’t able to find appealing recipes.

And the average adult starts to deliberate about what to eat at 15:10 each day, when ‘dinnertime doom’ kicks in - the confusion over what to put on your evening plate.

As a result, 47 per cent have forced down a meal they didn’t really want, just to save making a decision.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also revealed the other things the nation spends hours mulling over, including what TV series to watch, whether to have a second cup of tea and if it’s a ‘hair wash day’.

In general, nearly three in 10 (28 per cent) would describe themselves as indecisive, with 30 per cent saying it gets more difficult to make a choice the later in the day it is.