Autumn has officially arrived, bringing with it all the pumpkin themed joys the season has to offer. The colder weather and darker nights mean one thing, hot dinners and hearty meals, so a good casserole dish will quickly become a kitchen essential for warming up.

The market is filled with seasonal kitchenware from cookie cutters to casserole dishes. Cookware brand Le Creuset has gotten in on the action with its very own take on the autumnal trend in the shape of a £269 pumpkin shaped casserole dish .

While the product is stunning, the price tag may be too steep for most. Lucky for you, Aldi has you covered with the perfect halloween-themed essentials, including cookware, and their very own version of the pumpkin casserole dish priced at a much more affordable £19.99.

The dish is designed to heat your food evenly as it cooks and looks the part, made from two-tone orange stoneware topped with a golden stem, similar to its pricier counterpart. The bowl can be popped in the oven up to 230C, but you will need to remove the gold-coloured lid first. Its large size makes it ideal for feeding large families too.

Most Popular

So, when can you grab this bargain bit of kitchenware? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest seasonal cookware flying off the shelf.

How does the Aldi pumpkin casserole dish compare to Le Creuset?

Aside from the obvious price difference, and some slight changes in the design, the main difference between the two is the size and material.

Advertisement

Aldi’s is made from glazed stoneware whereas the Le Creuset version is cast iron. The 2.2 litre capacity of the budget supermarket’s dish is also slightly smaller compared to the 3.7 litre offered by the premium French-Belgian cookware manufacturer.

When can you buy the Aldi pumpkin casserole dish?