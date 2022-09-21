Alton Towers Resort has announced that fan-favourite rollercoaster Nemesis is set to close its doors to riders very soon.

Park-goers were alerted to the news after posters announcing the closure of Nemesis started to appear across the Resort and its social media.

Nemesis, which cost £10 million to construct, first opened to thrillseekers in 1994 when it became Europe’s first-ever inverted rollercoaster.

The attraction has since become very popular, attracting riders from across the globe with its corkscrews and loops at a staggering 50mph.

Here is everything you need to know about the closure of Nemesis at Alton Towers; such as when it will close and whether it will return.

Why is Alton Towers closing Nemesis?

The theme park has decided to close Nemesis, bringing a halt to the thrilling rollercoaster in its current form.

Alton Towers has made this decision to allow enough time to make significant alterations to the ride.

Details surrounding the revamp of Nemesis are being kept under wraps, with further information expected to be released closer to its return.

Kate McBirnie, Head of Product Excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said:

“The legendary rollercoaster is loved by thrillseekers across the UK and beyond, and we want to give fans of the ride the opportunity to experience Nemesis in its current form before it closes on 6 November.”

What date does Nemesis close?

Riders will only have a matter of weeks to book their last rides of Nemesis at Alton Towers - as the closure date is looming.

It is scheduled to close from Sunday, 6 November 2022.

It is scheduled to close from Sunday, 6 November 2022.

When will Nemesis re-open at Alton Towers?

Fear not, Nemesis will be making a triumphant return to the grounds of Alton Towers - but there is quite the wait.

It has been confirmed that a bigger-and-better version of the rollercoaster is expected to re-open in 2024.