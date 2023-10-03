Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An American XL Bully dog that viciously attacked a toddler in south London has been destroyed. The dog was seized after a 20-month-old was left with injuries on Catherine Grove in Greenwich at 10.10am on Monday (October 2).

The police said officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the child was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 3).

Scotland Yard told LBC : On October 2, a 20-month-old boy was attacked by an XL Bully dog in the street in Greenwich. The dog was seized and has been put to sleep. The owner, a 30-year-old man, has been arrested.

“Greenwich CID have charged him to court for allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control. The boy’s injuries have been treated at hospital. They are not life changing or threatening fortunately. We wish the victim all the best with his recovery and thoughts with his family.”