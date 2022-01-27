An open air cinema is touring the UK this summer - full list of venues and films

Stephen Spielberg’s West Side Story is among the films that will be shown (Photo: Adventure Cinema)

The UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema is returning this year with a huge nationwide tour of open-air film screenings.

The tour will kick off in April and will pop up at various scenic spaces across the country to offer film-lovers the chance to enjoy a unique cinematic experience.

What films will be showing?

Adventure Cinema will be showing a range of cult classic films, musicas, family favourites and newly released blockbusters as part of its 2022 tour.

It will celebrate 50 years of ABBA with special showings of Mamma Mia!, while Rocketman will be shown to mark Elton John’s 75th birthday.

A 2022 tour highlight includes a screening of Stephen Spielberg’s widely acclaimed adaptation of the 1957 musical West Side Story.

Sing-a-long screenings of Grease and The Greatest Showman will also be on the tour line-up, along with a showing of Harry Potter in the grounds of a medieval castle.

The full list of films include:

- West Side Story (2021)- Mamma Mia!- Rocketman- Grease sing-a-long- The Greatest Showman sing-a-long- Dirty Dancing- Bohemian Rhapsody- Pretty Woman- Rocky Horror- Harry Potter- Jurassic Park- Pulp Fiction- A Star Is Born- Moulin Rouge- Sister Act- The Princess Bride- Gladiator

What locations will the tour visit?

Adventure Cinema will visit 20 National Trust sites, six medieval castles, heritage properties and country estates across the UK from April 2022.

This year will mark the first time it will visit Scotland, with screenings to be held at Edinburgh’s Dalkeith Country Park.

The open-air cinema tour will kick off in April (Photo: Adventure Cinema)

The full list of tour dates are as follows:

29 April - 1 May

Llancaiach Fawr, TreharrisSaltram House, PlymouthStanley Park, Blackpool

6 - 8 May

Caldicot Castle, MonmouthshireErddig Hall, Wrexham

13 - 15 May

Herrington Country Park, SunderlandOrsett Showground, OrsettYeovil Showground, Yeovil

20 - 22 May

Bedwellty House and Park, TredegarGildredge Park, EastbourneSaltwell Park, Gateshead

27 - 29 May

Margam Country Park, NeathWhatman Park, Maidstone

1 - 2 June, and 20 - 21 July

Owlerton Stadium, Sheffield

3 - 4 June

Botanic Garden of Wales, Carmarthenshire

10 - 12 June

Belvoir Castle, GrathamTredegar House, NewportCoughton Court, Alcester

15 - 17 June

Singleton Park, Swansea

17 - 19 June

Cosmeston Lakes, PenarthShibden Park, HalifaxTorquay Recreation Ground, Torquay

24 - 26 June

Burton Constable Hall, HullCharlton House and Gardens, LondonHuntingdon Racecourse, Huntingdon

1 - 3 July

Osterley Park and House, LondonSalisbury Racecourse, Salisbury

8 - 10 July

Crewe Hall, CreweMountbatten Centre, PortsmouthSwindon Cricket Club, Swindon

15 - 17 July

The Vyne, Basingstoke

22 - 24 July

Greenhead Park, HuddersfieldNewstead Abbey, NottinghamshireWentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham

29 - 31 July

Arlington Court, BarnstapleBute Park, CardiffStadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay

5 - 7 August

Calke Abbey, DerbyCarlisle Racecourse, CumbriaClifton Downs, BristolMeridian Showground, Cleethorpes

8 - 10 August

Clevedon Hall, Clevedon

12 - 14 August

Baddesley Clinton, SolihullDalkeith Country Park, DalkeithNewton Abbot Racecourse, Newton Abbot

17 - 19 August

Nutfield Priory, Redhill

19 - 21 August

Beckenham Place Park, BeckenhamDunham Massey, Altrincham

22 - 23 August

Hedingham Castle, Essex

24 - 25 August

Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Aberystwyth

26 - 28 August

Sewerby Hall, BridlingtonDyffryn Gardens, Cardiff

2 - 4 September

Attingham Park, ShrewsburyKnightshayes Court, TiverstonPowis Castle, Welshpool

9 - 11 September

Chirk Castle, WrexhamGawsworth Hall, MacclesfieldTowneley Park, Burnley

16 - 18 September

Lincolnshire Showground, LincolnSprowston Manor, NorwichTaunton Deane Cricket Club, Taunton

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are priced from £14.50 each, plus a booking fee, and are available to buy online via the Adventure Cinema website.

Ticket holders will be offered a 100% money-back guarantee should anything mean that the events cannot go ahead.