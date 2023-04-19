An ancient ring believed to depict the first ever Roman Emperor and expected to sell for no more than £200 has sold at auction for an eye-watering £117,000.

The garnet intaglio ring, which is 2,000 years old, features the head of Augustus. It was thought to fetch from anywhere between £150 - £200 but actually ended up selling for 450 times that value.

The first century piece of jewellery is thought to have been acquired during a ‘Grand Tour’ to Italy in the 19th century, popular with the aristocracy.It was then brought back to Britain where it has remained since.

The picture on the six-figure ring is believed to depict Augustus who was an integral figure in the history of the Roman Empire, which dominated the globe for more than a thousand years and is still talked about today.

Augustus Caesar was the First Emperor of the Roman Empire and ruled from 27 BC until his death, aged 75, in the year 14AD.

Nicola Whittaker, business development manager at Fellows, said the surprisingly high sale price of the ring made for an exciting occasion. “I am delighted by the result of our Fine Jewellery auction," she said.

