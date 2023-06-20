Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. Andrew’s brother Tristan and two other suspects are also on trial for the same charges.

Andrew, Tristan and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest in Romania pending a criminal investigation of alleged abuses committed against seven women. The group has denied the accusations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tate brothers were first arrested at their home in Bucharest, Romania, in 2022. On March 31, the pair were moved to house arrest from custody following a ruling by a Romanian judge.

Andrew Tate has been charged with rape and human trafficking

Most Popular

The indictment deposited with the Bucharest court states the four defendants formed an organised criminal group back in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania and other countries including the UK and US.