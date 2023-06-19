The Arctic Monkeys have had to cancel their gig in Dublin, just days before the band are due to headline this year’s Glastonbury festival. The British rock band were due to perform at Marlay Park tomorrow as their last stop on their UK and Ireland tour ahead of this weekend’s festival.

The band have since been forced to cancel the performance after lead singer Alex Turner was put on vocal rest by doctors. The singer has contracted laryngitis, an illness where your voice box or vocal cords become irritated or swollen.

The announcement has come as a massive blow to Irish fans as the concert was the bands only planned stop in the country as part of their tour. The band has shared their apologies in a statement released on their social media.

The Arctic Monkeys said: “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow. Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

Fans have now turned their attention to this weekend’s Glastonbury performance, with the band due to headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday (June 23). It is hoped that the singer will be able to make a full recovery and the band will not have to pull out of the festival performance.

The Arctic Monkeys have been forced to cancel this week’s performance after Alex Turner fell ill

