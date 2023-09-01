Dead pigeons found mutilated with swastikas carved into their bodies - two arrested for 'hate crime'
Two pigeons were found dead with swastikas carved on their chests in a riverside town in Cambridgeshire
Two people have been arrested after two dead pigeons were found mutilated with swastikas in a town centre.
The awful incident happened in the riverside market town of St Neots in Cambridgeshire. Authorities are treating it as a hate crime and are continuing their investigation.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports that mutilated and dead birds had been found on August 22. The pigeons are understood to have been dumped next to a wheelie bin in an alleyway near the High Street is St Neots.
A woman and a man in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of a racial or religious public order offence on Thursday. The force have confirmed that the woman, who is 21 years old from Baldock, Hertfordshire, and the man, aged 23 from Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, remain in custody.