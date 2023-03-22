BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations: This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder lead the way - full list
The BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations have been announced.
Another year has passed which means that the nominees for the BAFTA 2023 Television Awards have been confirmed. BBC series This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder are leading the way with six nominations each.
BAFTAs are always an exciting time for fans of the small screen as they get to see their favourite shows, programmes and actors receive official recognition. Whether that be through its coveted Leading Actor or Leading Actress award, which this year is contested by the likes of Gary Oldman, Cillian Murpy, Billie Piper, Kate Winslet among others.
Also featured on the shortlist are a number of news programmes for their coverage of major events, whether that be the BBC’s coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games or the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Along with Sky and Channel 4, news programmes have also been recognised for their coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
This year’s BAFTA Television Awards 2023 ceremony will be hosted by comedian duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 14.
Below is a full breakdown of the many nominees at this year’s BAFTAs.
BAFTA 2023 nominees
Comedy Entertainment Programme
- Friday Night Live - Channel 4
- The Graham Norton Show - ITV
- Taskmaster - Channel 4
- Would I Lie To You? - BBC
Current Affairs
- Afghanistan: No Country For Women - ITV
- Children of the Taliban - Channel 4
- The Crossing - Channel 4
- Mariupol: The People’s Story - BBC One
Daytime
- The Chase - ITV
- The Repair Shop - BBC
- Scam Interceptors - BBC
Drama Series
- Bad Sisters - Apple TV
- The Responder - BBC
- Sherwood - BBC
- Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
Entertainment Performance
- Big Zuu on Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave
- Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors - BBC
- Lee Mack on The 1% Club - ITV
- Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
- Rosie Jones on Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard - Channel 4
Entertainment Programme
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
- Later…with Jools Holland - BBC
- The Masked Singer - ITV
- Strictly Come Dancing - ITV
Factual Series
- Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4
- Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky
- Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela - Netflix
- Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV
Features
- Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave
- Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas - Channel 4
- The Martin Lewis Money Show LIVE – ITV
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
- Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC
- Diane Morgan in Cunk on Earth - BBC
- Lucy Beaumont in Meet The Richardsons - Dave
- Natasia Demetriou in Ellie & Natasia - BBC
- Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls - Channel 4
- Yaj Atwal in Hullraisers - Channel 4
International
- The Bear - Disney+
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix
- Wednesday - Netflix
- Oussekine - Disney+
- Pachinko - Apple TV
- The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic
Leading Actor
- Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt - BBC
- Chaske Spencer in The English - BBC
- Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders - BBC
- Gary Oldman in Slow Horses - Apple TV
- Martin Freeman in The Responder - BBC
Leading Actress
- Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too - Sky
- Imelda Staunton in The Crown - Netflix
- Kate Winslet in I Am Ruth - Channel 4
- Maxine Peake in Anne - ITV
- Sarah Lancashire in Julie - Sky
- Vicky Mcclure in Without Sin - ITV
Live Event
- Concert for Ukraine - ITV
- Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC
- The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
- Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Channel 4
- Jon Pointing in Big Boys - Channel 4
- Joseph Gilgun in Brassic - Sky
- Lenny Rush in Am I Being Unrecognisable? - BBC
Mini-Series
- A Spy Among Friends - ITV
- Mood - BBC
- The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe - ITV
- This Is Going To Hurt - BBC
News Coverage
- BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine - BBC
- Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv - Channel 4
- Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview - ITV
Reality and Constructed Factual
- Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams - BBC
- Rupaul’s Drag Race UK - BBC
- The Traitors - BBC
- We Are Black And British - BBC
Scripted Comedy
- Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC
- Big Boys - Channel 4
- Derry Girls - Channel 4
- Ghosts - BBC
Short Form Programme
- Always - Together TV
- Biscuitland - All4
- How To Be A Person - E4
- Kingpin Cribs - Channel 4
Single Documentary
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes - Sky
- Escape From Kabul Airport - BBC
- Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story - BBC
- The Real Mo Farah - BBC
Single Drama
- I Am Ruth - Channel 4
- The House - Netflix
- Life And Death In The Warehouse - BBC
Soap and Continuing Drama
- Casualty - BBC
- EastEnders - BBC
- Emmerdale - ITV
Specialist Factual
- Aids: The Unheard Tapes - BBC
- The Green Planet - BBC
- How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa - Channel 4
- Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC
Sport
- Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Production Team - BBC
- UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Production Team - BBC
- Wimbledon 2022 Production Team - BBC
Supporting Actor
- Adeel Akhtar in Sherwood - BBC
- Jack Lowden in Slow Horses - Apple TV
- Josh Finan in The Responder - BBC
- Salim Daw in The Crown - Netflix
- Samuel Bottomley in Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
- Will Sharpe in The White Lotus - Sky
Supporting Actress
- Adelayo Adebayo in The Responder - BBC
- Anne-Marie Duff in Bad Sisters - Apple TV
- Fiona Shaw in Andor - Disney+
- Jasmine Jobson in Top Boy - Netflix
- Lesley Manville in Sherwood - BBC
- Saffron Hocking in Top Boy - Netflix
(This is a breaking news story - more details to follow)