Barclays has announced the closure of 15 branches across the UK - adding to an industry tally of more than 100 banks set to shut down in 2023 so far. The bank will close 14 branches across England and one in Wales in April and May, and at least 41 branches by the end of the year.

Stores in London , Gosport, St Helens and Bridgwater are among those set to down shutters permanently over the next few months. It comes just days after NatWat announced the closure of 23 branches, and just over a week since Lloyds Banking Group announced 40 of its Halifax and Lloyds sites would also close.

Barclays is yet to comment on the most recent wave of closures, but Lloyds Banking Group blamed lack of footfall, which has been rapidly decreasing since the onset of online banking, dropping further during the pandemic.

But Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, said that while many customers have embraced digital banking, there are still millions of people including the elderly, vulnerable and isolated who “aren’t yet ready or willing to make that switch”.

“They must be protected,” Ms Ross added. “Our figures show how the number of bank branches and free-to-use ATMs has been slashed in recent years, so it’s vital that new legislation protects free access to cash for the millions of people who rely on it.

“The Government must guarantee minimum levels of access without fees being charged and give the Financial Conduct Authority powers to oversee the cash system to ensure it meets community needs.”

Full list of Barclays bank branches set to close in 2023

The following Barclays bank branches will close in April and May 2023:

Gosport: 43/44 High Street - closing April 26

Bedale: 18a North End - closing April 26

Bridgwater: 16 High Street- closing April 26

Heywood: 2 Church Street - closing April 28

Stamford: 46/49 Broad Street -closing April 28

Oakham: 10 High Street - closing April 28

Wymondham: 45 Market Street - closing April 28

London: 19 Fleet Street - closing May 3

Watton: 56 High Street - closing May 3

Chislehurst: 7 High Street - closing May 4

St Helens: 19 Church Street - closing May 4

Radlett: 221 Watling Street - closing May 5

Leyburn:Market Place - closing May 5

Talbot Green: 3 Ely Valley Road - closing May 5

Oundle: 2 New Street - closing May 5

Where to get help if you need face-to-face support

Barclays runs an educational and support van that enables customers in England and Wales to access certain advice in their local area during specific times and dates each month. Under the “Barclays van” services customers can access advice on buying a new home, online banking, saving for the future and setting up a business.

However, this service does not have cash or counter services, so you won’t be able to manage your money there. You can check if your town or city is covered by the service on the Barclays website .