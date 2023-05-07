If you’re looking for a cheap fixer-upper then we may have found the perfect place. A bargain flat on the coast of Scotland has gone up for sale with a price tag of just £25,000.

The one-bedroom flat on Mill Street, Ayr, South Ayrshire, is being offered for sale at a guide price 37 per cent less than its Home Report value of £40,000. The first floor flat has everything you need including a kitchenette, bedroom and shower room.

And it’s not just what’s on the inside with this place. Located close to the town centre it is also only 15-minutes walk away to the esplanade and beach.

Of course with that size asking price, there is some work that needs doing for the flat to reach its full potential. A spokesperson for Auction House Scotland said: "The property needs some TLC but is going up for sale at an opening bid of just £25,000."

