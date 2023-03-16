EastEnders is reportedly set to air a storyline that involves a major character turning to OnlyFans to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis. Stacey Slater, who is played by Lacey Turner, is expected to make the jump to the adult subscription-based website.

The mum-of-two is struggling in Albert Square as she tackles issues with her business and her growing family. All of this, coupled with soaring living costs has piled financial pressures on the Slater family, so Stacey turns to OnlyFans as an income stream.

According to reports, a source close to the BBC show says that the character “is as tough as they come” and is willing to do whatever it takes to put food on the table. Especially ahead of the birth of Stacey Slater’s first grandchild with daughter Lily currently pregnant.

A source told The Sun: “Following the recent shocking storyline where her 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant, Stacey’s aware she’ll have another mouth to feed so gets to work. In the cost of living crisis, Only Fans has seen a boom in a similar kind of creator - mums and dads just trying to care for their families.

“It’ll all be handled sensitively and Lacey is a safe pair of hands on every kind of storyline.”

Stacey Slater is set for a groundbreaking OnlyFans storyline on BBC EastEnders - Credit: BBC

