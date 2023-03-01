Red Nose Day: BBC reveals list of iconic items viewers can win including Pat Butcher’s earrings - how to enter
BBC is giving viewers the chance to get their hands on some iconic items from television shows this Red Nose Day
BBC has revealed an extensive list of iconic items up for grabs this Red Nose Day. All viewers have to do is donate to Comic Relief to be in the running to win incredible objects from some of the BBC’s best known programmes.
The Telly Treasures Giveaway was announced in a trailer by Sharon Horgan and Lenny Rush. The iconic items up for grabs include Pat Butcher’s earrings, the Pointless winner’s trophy, Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘10’ judges paddle from Strictly Come Dancing and much more.
Katie Taylor, commissioning editor, BBC Entertainment, said: “This is a fantastic chance for Telly Treasure hunters to win and own a bit of BBC TV magic and to help raise awareness of Comic Relief which changes the lives of people for the better”.
Here’s the entire list of prizes and how to enter the Telly Treasures Giveaway.
Entire list of iconic BBC items for Red Nose Day
- Waterloo Road – School jumper, tie and blazer
- Casualty - Ethan’s scrubs, stethoscope and nametag
- Strictly Come Dancing – Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘10’ judges paddle
- Eastenders - Pat Butcher’s earrings
- Pointless - Winners trophy
- The Apprentice: You’re Fired - Hired/Fired cards
- Richard Osman’s House of Games - Suitcase prize
- The Traitors - Cloak
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK - Brit crew pants and judges badge
- Gardener’s World - Monty Don’s wheelbarrow
- The Graham Norton Show - Graham’s jacket
- Luther - Tie and coat
- Killing Eve - Villanelle’s (stunt doubles) suit
- Doctor Who - Thirteenth Doctor’s t-shirt
- Inside No 9 - Bear head football mascot
- Motherland – Julia’s onesie and Kevin’s jumper from the Christmas special
- Bedtime stories – Cushion
- CBBC – Hacker’s bowl
- Blue Peter – Henry the dog’s collar
- Football Focus – BBC Sport mic cover
- Morning Live – Mug
- This Country – Kerry’s football shirt
- SAS Rogue Heroes - Beret
How to enter to win iconic BBC items for Red Nose Day
Acknowledging that ‘times are tough for many people right now’, BBC has announced entry to the Telly Treasures Giveaway is completely free. However, once you have entered the draw you will have the choice to make a donation to Comic Relief if you wish.
In order to enter, visit the BBC website and pick your preferred prize.
How to watch Red Nose Day
Red Nose Day will take place on Friday 17 March, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett will host the Red Nose Day night of TV alongside Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and David Tennant.