The One Show shocked viewers on Wednesday, May 31 as Rod Stewart swore live on air. The incident forced Roman Kemp and Angellica Bell, who hosted the show, to issue an apology.

Legendary music star Rod Stewart was on The One Show with Boy George to answer questions about their iconic careers. They also discussed plans to tour together, before the conversation moved onto what they would wear on tour.

Rod said: “I do four outfit changes, it’s show business! I’ve been criticised for changing outfits. Music critics say ‘oh, he went off to have a rest because he’s tired’.” The situation escalated when Rod suddenly said a swear word live on air.

Speaking in response to the music critics, Rod said: “No, I’m sweating my b****s off!” Hosts Angellica and Roman issued an apology straight away.

Speaking to viewers at home, the hosts apologised: “Sorry for any language there, this is a family show.” The hosts soon looked awkward and proceeded to move on with the conversation.

Angellica said: “Congratulations, you’re a grandfather again.” Rod replied, appearing to mishear her: “No, not a father again.”

“I said grandfather,” Angellica said. Rob replied: “My bananas are back in the fruit box darling.”