Behaviour analyst identifies the 10 types of mobile user – including the Textrovert and Monologger

Creating more human connection

Emma Kenny’s 10 mobile phoneisms

Textrovert – Your naturally effervescent personality means you love to feel connected even when you are by yourself. As you have a wide social-circle you love the reach and immediacy that comes from texting, as you can communicate with multiple people whilst second screening. You love to make people feel included which is why you make the perfect friend.The Loud Speaker – You hate to feel restricted in life and you are known for being a positive risk taker. When you are watching TV, the idea of holding a phone to your ear is a huge turn off as you much prefer the feeling of the caller being present with you in the room. You have a naturally warm and engaging personality and use the second screening experience to enhance conversation.Couple Scrolls – You love to keep your relationship on its toes and the minute you find yourself watching a TV show, you cannot help but search for interesting pieces of trivia on it to share with your other half. The synergy of your scrolling suggests a solid and harmonious relationship.Text Door Neighbour – Your friends would say that you are someone who knows how to get what they want. You believe life is best lived by asking for your needs to be met, and you have no problem in being clear about the expectations you have of others.Swipe-xiety – You are known for your kindness and willingness to help others, but at times this is at a cost to yourself. When people overstep boundaries, you find it difficult to challenge them for fear of hurting their feelings. You would benefit from learning to say no, whilst unapologetically asserting your own needs.Screen Saviour Mode – Sometimes you find the world a little overwhelming but as opposed to allowing yourself the time and space to decompress, you worry that taking time out will mean others will see you as unproductive. This oversensitivity means that you rarely allow yourself the breaks you deserve.Whoops-App – You get the most from every single minute of the day, but at times this means you are so full of ideas, plans and possibilities you take your eye off the ball concentration wise. While you are on the top of everyone’s invite list, you would benefit from taking your foot off the accelerator occasionally so you can enjoy the present you have successfully created.Monologger – You believe that time waits for no one and efficiency may as well be your middle name. You have excellent interpersonal skills and love to make your communication with people personal, but because you are a scrupulous scheduler this has to fit in with your daily plans. Your naturally organised personality means you get the most out of life.Scroll Hole – You love learning and find great joy in listening to people’s differing perspectives and knowledge. You believe that knowledge is never wasted and this is why people find you interesting and engaging. Because you are constantly picking up new information, you are excellent at relating to people from all walks of life.Secret Scroller – You are quite the chameleon and have the gift of being able to appear interested in a conversation, subject, or situation even when you are secretly dreaming of exotic destination. And while you tend to leave everything to the last minute, you are annoyingly good at completing tasks on time. Despite loving your friends and family, you would be described by them as self-reliant and introspective because you genuinely value the time you have to yourself.