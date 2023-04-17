Birds Eye has recalled one of its frozen items over health concerns following a ‘manufacturing error’. Birds Eye, which owns the Aunt Bessies range, is recalling the brand’s Crispy Whole Onion Rings as the ‘incorrect product’ contains both egg and milk due to an error.

The Food Standards Agency has put out a product recall as the error means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and/ or milk or milk constituents. If you have bought the product and have an allergy you should not eat it.

Instead, you should cut the packaging which shows the batch code and post this and your contact details to the address as shown on the attached notice for a full refund. The address is Birds Eye Limited Freepost, ADM3939, London, SW1A 1 YS. For any further questions, contact Birds Eye UK Freephone hotline on 0800 088 5573 or via www.birdseye.co.uk/contact-us

Aunt Bessies Crispy Whole Onions rings have been recalled

