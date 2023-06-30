News you can trust since 1917
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Blue Light Weekend launches with huge savings on air fryers, holidays & days out - how to claim

Blue Light Card holders will be able to enjoy exclusive savings on big brands just in time for summer

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST- 2 min read

Blue Light Card holders are in for a treat as the ‘Big Blue’ weekend is back. The event, which has been described as the ‘Black Friday’ for the Blue Light community will take place from June 30 to July 3.

Blue Light Card holders will be able to enjoy exclusive savings on big brands, enter competitions with amazing prizes, or stock up on essentials just in time for summer The four day event will play host to more than 80 exclusive offers, with enhanced savings on everything from clothing, holidays, BBQ essentials, days out and accessories.

Blue Light has partnered with brands such as Hotels.com, Bill’s, loveholidays, Ninja Kitchen and ODEON to offer members incredible savings including increased offer boosts, holiday vouchers, discounts on top of sale, free gifts and more!

Blue Light Card CEO, Tom Dalby, said: “After the success of last year’s event, we are thrilled to re-introduce Big Blue Weekend to demonstrate our continued gratitude to the Blue Light community who give their all to keep us safe, healthy and supported.

Most Popular

    "This exclusive sale weekend will offer up some amazing discounts to help our members save on plenty of summer essentials, book their next trip away, or just treat themselves to something special."

    Blue Light discounts are available to people in certain jobs including the NHS, fire service and teachers.

    Blue Light Card holders will be able to get exclusive offers this weekendBlue Light Card holders will be able to get exclusive offers this weekend
    Blue Light Card holders will be able to get exclusive offers this weekend

    Blue Light Big weekend - list of offers

    Holidays

    - Hotels.com

    - loveholidays

    - Holiday Extras

    - Parkdean Resorts

    - Expedia

    Fashion

    - Seasalt Cornwall

    - Puma

    - Hollister

    - River Island

    - Ted Baker

    Beauty

    - ESPA

    - The Body Shop

    - GHD

    - Lancome

    - LOOKFANTASTIC

    Days out

    - Thorpe Park

    - Blackpool Tower Eye

    - Legoland Windsor Resort

    - Madame Tussauds Blackpool

    - Chessington World of Adventures

    Home

    - Shark

    - Hoover

    - Hotpoint

    - Emma Bridgewater

    - Ninja

    Blue Light Card - how to sign up

    Blue Light Cards offer discounts at a number of retailers, shops and restaurants and are eligible for people in the following professions. To sign up visit the Blue Light website.

    4x4 Response Ambulance Service

    Blood Bikes

    Border Force

    British Army

    Cave Rescue

    Community First Responders

    Fire Service

    Highways England Traffic Officer

    HM Armed Forces Veterans

    HM Coastguard

    HM Prison Service

    Immigration Enforcement

    Lowland Search and Rescue

    MoD Fire Service

    MoD Police

    Mountain Rescue

    NHS

    Police

    Red Cross

    Reserve Armed Forces

    RNLI

    Royal Air Force

    Royal Marines

    Royal Navy

    Search and Rescue

    Social Care Workers

    St Andrews Ambulance

    St John Ambulance

    UK Visas and Immigration

    Related topics:PeopleCommunitySaleHotels.comOdeonFoodNHSRetailersFire serviceTeachersPoliceAmbulance serviceEmergency services