Bonfire Night is almost here, and many people up and down the country will be heading to fireworks displays and bonfire nights this weekend. The weather for Halloween was a mixed bag for many in the UK, and with another typically outdoor focused event coming up, those heading to a display will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast.

This year, Bonfire Night falls on a Saturday which of course makes it easier for more people to head out to a display. This is also the first year since before the pandemic that many shows will be taking place again.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast does unfortunately look wet for the evening across many parts of the UK. A rainy front will come in from the west and the best chance of a dry Bonfire Night looks to be in the east of England and Scotland.

The south and south west of England as well as much of Wales looks set for a rainy night. If you head out to a show, make sure you wrap up warm and dry.

Much of the rain covering the south of the UK should clear by Sunday morning, at least making for a dry afternoon following what could be a wet night for many. The best advice - embrace the weather and take an umbrella and wellies!

Met Office weather forecast for the UK

Below is the Met Office forecast for the rest of the week, including Bonfire Night and into the following morning.

Friday November 4

Most places fine and dry with some morning mist and fog patches. A few showers in the north and west, and also across the far southeast at first.

A few showers affecting western coasts, then thicker cloud and rain into the west later. Dry with clear spells in the east with patchy frost, mist or fog.

Fireworks displays will be taking place around the UK

Saturday November 5

Band of rain and strong wind sweeping east across the UK. Clearing Northern Ireland during the morning and most other areas during the afternoon, though probably persisting across the southeast.

Outlook for Sunday November 6 to Tuesday November 8

Rather windy with spells of rain and showers interspersed with briefer, drier, sunny or clear spells. Occasional coastal gales in the west. Temperatures around average to rather mild, locally mild.