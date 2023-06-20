News you can trust since 1917
The teenager died in hospital on Monday after he got into difficulty in the water at Port Talbot

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read

A 15-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot. A rescue operation was sparked after the teenager got into trouble at the popular beach on Monday (June 19) evening.

The coastguard was called to Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot just after 6pm on Monday, with a helicopter and the Port Talbot RNLI lifeboat joining the rescue operation. South Wales Police also attended the beach in search of the teenager.

The boy was found and taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, where the police force shared that he had sadly died. Chief Inspector Richard Haines, said: "Shortly before 7.10pm, officers were called to a report of a boy in the sea at Aberavon Beach, #PortTalbot.

"We attended with a number of other emergency services. Despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services he sadly passed away."

    A spokesperson for the ambulance service told the BBC: “"We were called on Monday, 19 June, to reports of a medical emergency at Mariners Quay, Port Talbot. We sent one emergency ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, a duty operations manager, and our crews were support by Wales Air Ambulance."

