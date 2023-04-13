Britain’s Got Talent will return to our screens this weekend for its 16th series.The widely watched talent show will face a huge shake-up this year as former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli will replace David Walliams on the judges’ panel alongside returning critics Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

The show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will also air its first two episodes over its opening weekend in a first for the ITV series. The episodes will feature auditions from Salford in Greater Manchester and London.

Last year, comedian Axel Blake took home the top prize, performing at the Royal Albert Hall for the Earl and Countess of Wessex. This year, talented hopefuls will be competing for a prize of £250,000 and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

But when will the new series of Britain’s Got Talent air and how can you watch the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 start date

The new series of Britain’s Got Talent will air on our screens on Saturday, April 15. The second episode of the talent show will air the following day.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 - how to watch

Saturday’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent will air at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The follow up episode on Sunday will be available to watch at 7.45pm on both ITV1 and ITVX.