The British Soap Awards returned last night as stars of the UK’s biggest soap operas took to the red carpet. The guest list included stars from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and many more.

The event is seen as one of, if not the, biggest night for British soaps and is highly-anticipated by fans and cast alike. The night gives fans a chance to relive the most exciting and emotional moments to happen in places like Albert Square throughout the past year.

The ceremony took place last night at The Lowry in Salford. Viewers will be able to watch the proceedings on TV this Tuesday (June 6) at 8pm..

So, who took home the big prizes at the British Soap Awards 2023? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of nominees and winners.

British Soap Awards 2023 host

The British Soap Awards 2023 were originally supposed to be hosted by former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, who has hosted the event since 2006. However, due to the controversy surrounding his affair with a younger colleague, he stepped down from the role.

The British Soap Awards confirmed Jane McDonald would be taking his place and hosting the event this year. They said: “We’re pleased to announce our host for The British Soap Awards 2023...the fabulous Jane McDonald!. As a super huge soap fan she’s in for a treat as we celebrate all our wonderful soaps in a star studded glittering event that airs this Tuesday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX”

Full list of British Soap Awards 2023 nominees and winners

Best Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders – winner

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Villain Of The Year

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid – Coronation Street

Laura White as Princess Buchanan – Doctors

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati – EastEnders - winner

Michael Wildman as Al Chapman – Emmerdale

Angus Castle-Doughty as Eric Foster – Hollyoaks

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders (Photo: BBC)

Best Young Performer

Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman – Coronation Street

Lillia Turner as Lily Slater – EastEnders - winner

Huey Quinn as Kyle Winchester – Emmerdale

Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello – Hollyoaks

Best Family

The Platts – Coronation Street - winner

The Millars – Doctors

The Slaters – EastEnders

The Dingles – Emmerdale

The McQueens – Hollyoaks

Best Dramatic Performance

Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley – Coronation Street - winner

Chris Walker as Rob Hollins – Doctors

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown – EastEnders

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle – Emmerdale

Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver – Hollyoaks

Best Comedy Performance

Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer – Coronation Street - winner

Ian Midlane as Al Haskey – Doctors

Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell – EastEnders

Samantha Giles as Bernice Blackstock – Emmerdale

Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay – Hollyoaks

Best On-Screen Partnership

David Neilson and Maureen Lipman as Roy Cropper and Evelyn Plummer– Coronation Street

Chris Walker and Jan Pearson as Rob and Karen Hollins – Doctors - winner

Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold as Jay Brown and Lola Pearce-Brown – EastEnders

Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt as Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk – Emmerdale

Richard Blackwood and Jamie Lomas as Felix Westwood and Warren Fox – Hollyoaks

Best Newcomer

Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey – Coronation Street - winner

Kia Pegg as Scarlett Kiernan – Doctors

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati – EastEnders

William Ash as Caleb Milligan – Emmerdale

Anya Lawrence as Vicky Grant – Hollyoaks

Scene Of The Year

Acid Attack – Coronation Street - winner

Hell Is Empty – Doctors

Whitney and Zack Say Goodbye To Peach – EastEnders

Paddy’s Suicide Attempt – Emmerdale

Zoe Tells Abused Maxine It’s Not Her Fault – Hollyoaks

Ryan was left with severe burns after evil Justin Rutherford threw acid at him (Photo: ITV)

Best Storyline

Daisy’s Stalking Hell – Coronation Street

Valerie And The Forged Prescription – Doctors

Loving And Losing Lola – EastEnders

Paddy’s Suicide Attempt – Emmerdale

Incel Eric Targets Mason And Maxine – Hollyoaks - winner

Best Single Episode