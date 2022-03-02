Brits could save hundreds on NHS prescriptions - over one million people miss out

Saving on NHS prescriptions (photo: adobe.com)

Prescription dilemma

More than half of adults in the UK are on repeat prescriptions from their GP and are facing rising costs as a result.

Brits could save hundreds on NHS prescriptions

For people who don't get free prescriptions, they may be able to save on medication costs, such as via a Prescription Prepayment Certifications (PPC).

Revealing data

Data from a recent Freedom of Information request by Money Saving Expert showed more than one million people in England missed out on average savings of £40 in the 12 months to April 2021, because they didn't get a PPC.

Research carried out by Well Pharmacy has shown that more than half of all adults in Britain are on a repeat prescription for medication from their GP.

Looking at the percentages

A total of 57 percent of people take an average of three items per regular prescription, with medication for depression, high blood pressure and high cholesterol topping the list.

Men (61 per cent) are more likely to be on repeat prescriptions than women (53 per cent).

Men also take an average of four items, compared to 2.5 for women.

The research shows that the older generation take most regular medication, with 78 per cent on repeat prescriptions, followed by the 45-54s at 63 per cent compared to 48 per cent of those aged 25 to 34.

One in three patients use the NHS app to order, then pick up at the pharmacy, while just one in ten use an online service to have their repeat prescription ordered and delivered – a method the leading pharmacy chain is keen to champion.

Help is at hand

Well Pharmacy now offers their customers the freedom to manage their prescriptions without needing to contact their GP directly, be it collection in person at their local pharmacy or via an electronic repeat prescription service online.

The latter service offers home delivery or a click and collect service to their local Well Pharmacy should they need their order faster.

This new way of dealing with repeat prescriptions takes pressure off the local GP surgeries and ultimately helps ease the process for the patients themselves.

Sound advice

Ifti Khan, Pharmacy Superintendent at Well Pharmacy, said: “Managing long-term conditions can be difficult enough without the worry of calling the GP and getting to the pharmacy to collect the medication.

These medications are needed to keep people well, but the amount of pressure ordering them puts on GP surgeries is huge, not to mention the pressure it puts on the patient who will already be managing medication and health conditions.

“At Well we believe in giving people choice in how they access their prescriptions. Some people prefer to get it from their local pharmacy, while others prefer to have it delivered to their door.”