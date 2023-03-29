Health group Bupa is set to close 85 dental care practices across the UK, a move which could affect around 1200 jobs. The dental care provider has blamed a shortage of dentists for the closures.

The 85 practices are set to either be sold or merged later this year. They will remain open in the meantime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bupa confirmed that contracts for the practices that are on the list will be handed back to the NHS. This means that commissioners will be able to hand them back out in the hopes a new provider can be found.

Mark Allan, general manager for Bupa Dental Care, said: “As a leading dental provider in the UK, our priority must be to enable patients to receive the care they need.

Most Popular

“For the majority of affected practices, this decision will allow commissioners to procure local providers for the NHS contract, tailoring services and investment to the needs of the local community, thereby providing a better opportunity for patients to continue access to NHS dental services.”

He added: “We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on our patients and our people within these practices. This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care.”

Full list of Bupa dental practices set to close/ merge:

Bupa Dental Care Pontefract

Bupa Dental Care Rochdale

Bupa Dental Care York

Bupa Dental Care Bolsover

Bupa Dental Care Shildon

Bupa Dental Care Sunderland

Bupa Dental Care Harleston

Bupa Dental Care Gloucester

Bupa Dental Care Ripon

Bupa Dental Care Cleveleys

Bupa Dental Care Skegness

Bupa Dental Care Oakley Vale

Bupa Dental Care Waterlooville

Bupa Dental Care Barrow in Furness

Bupa Dental Care Bishop Auckland – Market Place

Bupa Dental Care Brandon

Bupa Dental Care Eye

Bupa Dental Care Stockton

Bupa Dental Care Sturry

Bupa Dental Care Bristol – St Pauls

Bupa Dental Care Wolverhampton

Bupa Dental Care Poole

Bupa Dental Care Folkestone

Bupa Dental Care Tewkesbury

Connaught Village Dentistry

Bupa Dental Care Leckhampton

Bupa Dental Care Thames Ditton

Manchester Cheadle Dental and Implant Clinic

White Dental

Bupa Dental Care Holborn

Bupa Dental Care Manchester Square

Total Orthodontics Wokingham

Total Orthodontics Marlow

Total Orthodontics Camberley

Bupa Dental Care Blackpool Station Road

Bupa Dental Care Leslie

Total Orthodontics Downpatrick

Bupa Dental Care Omagh Campsie Road

Dental practices under review

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dozens of dentists could close

Bupa Dental Care Addlestone

Bupa Dental Care Ashton-in-Makerfield

Bupa Dental Care Boston

Bupa Dental Care Brampton

Bupa Dental Care Burton on Trent

Bupa Dental Care Cove Bay

Bupa Dental Care Crewkerne

Bupa Dental Care Denbigh

Bupa Dental Care Egremont

Bupa Dental Care Erdington

Bupa Dental Care Evington

Bupa Dental Care Hereford

Bupa Dental Care Hucknall

Bupa Dental Care Kendal

Bupa Dental Care Keswick

Bupa Dental Care Kingseat

Bupa Dental Care Liskeard

Bupa Dental Care Lydney

Bupa Dental Care Marden

Bupa Dental Care Maryport

Bupa Dental Care Netherfield

Bupa Dental Care Newport Shropshire

Bupa Dental Care North Lakeland

Bupa Dental Care North Walsham

Bupa Dental Care Penge

Bupa Dental Care Penrhyn

Bupa Dental Care Plymouth

Bupa Dental Care Preston

Bupa Dental Care Redditch

Bupa Dental Care Rhyl

Bupa Dental Care Rise Park

Bupa Dental Care Rustington

Bupa Dental Care Ryde

Bupa Dental Care Seaford

Bupa Dental Care Sleaford

Bupa Dental Care Stroud

Bupa Dental Care Sutton-in-Ashfield

Bupa Dental Care Wellingborough

Bupa Dental Care Woolston

Bupa Dental Care Worcester City

Metamorphosis Orthodontics

Total Orthodontics Colwyn Bay

Total Orthodontics Wigan

Wrexham Dental Implant Clinic

Planned mergers