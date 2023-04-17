Channel 4 is offering viewers alternative coverage in the build-up to King Charles’ coronation. Comedian Frankie Boyle is set to return to our screens early next month for a one-off special episode of his stand-up comedy show.

Frankie Boyle’s Farewell to the Monarchy, which was originally shelved by the broadcaster amid The Queen’s death, is set to provide a different perspective on the history of the royal family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Channel 4 will also air a coronation special of The Windsors, which will see Harry Enfield reprise his role as the soon-to-be-King Charles who is preparing for the UK’s first coronation in 70 years.

In a brand-new two-part documentary, Emily Maitlis speaks in detail about the interview that shook the monarchy and the world in November 2019.

Most Popular

Additionally, there will be another chance for viewers to watch Prince Andrew: The Musical, which aired last year, in December.

On the day of the coronation itself, Saturday May 6, Channel 4 will have an alternative schedule (to be confirmed) that will provide an escape from the pomp and ceremony elsewhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, said: “Channel 4 exists to provide viewers with an alternative, so as the nation is engulfed by pomp, circumstance and forelock-tugging, we’ll be offering a rather less reverential slate of programmes including Frankie Boyle’s case against the monarchy and the Windsors’ scabrous satirical take on the Coronation.”