News you can trust since 1917
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 hour ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
2 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Channel 4 schedule for King Charles III’s coronation: Frankie Boyle’s The Monarchy, The Windsor coronation special and plus Prince Andrew: The Musical

Frankie Boyle is at the helm of Channel 4’s list of shows that will air next month as an ‘alternative’ coverage to King Charles’ coronation

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read

Channel 4 is offering viewers alternative coverage in the build-up to King Charles’ coronation. Comedian Frankie Boyle is set to return to our screens early next month for a one-off special episode of his stand-up comedy show.

Frankie Boyle’s Farewell to the Monarchy, which was originally shelved by the broadcaster amid The Queen’s death, is set to provide a different perspective on the history of the royal family.

Channel 4 will also air a coronation special of The Windsors, which will see Harry Enfield reprise his role as the soon-to-be-King Charles who is preparing for the UK’s first coronation in 70 years.

In a brand-new two-part documentary, Emily Maitlis speaks in detail about the interview that shook the monarchy and the world in November 2019.

Most Popular

    Additionally, there will be another chance for viewers to watch Prince Andrew: The Musical, which aired last year, in December.

    On the day of the coronation itself, Saturday May 6, Channel 4 will have an alternative schedule (to be confirmed) that will provide an escape from the pomp and ceremony elsewhere.

    Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, said: “Channel 4 exists to provide viewers with an alternative, so as the nation is engulfed by pomp, circumstance and forelock-tugging, we’ll be offering a rather less reverential slate of programmes including Frankie Boyle’s case against the monarchy and the Windsors’ scabrous satirical take on the Coronation.”

    Frankie Boyle appeared of Channel 4’s The Last Leg last monthFrankie Boyle appeared of Channel 4’s The Last Leg last month
    Frankie Boyle appeared of Channel 4’s The Last Leg last month
    Related topics:King CharlesChannel 4Coronation