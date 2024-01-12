Check out the new Sonic the Hedgehog toys you can get at McDonald's

Happy Meal customers will get a bespoke blue Sonic-themed Happy Meal Box and one of 12 toys.

There has been a supersonic takeover at McDonald's this January as nation's favourite character Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the Happy Meal.

Sonic returned on January 4 and will be back until February 6.

Happy Meal customers will get a bespoke blue Sonic-themed Happy Meal Box and one of 12 toys.

With hoverboards, mosaic Posters, Knuckles Tower Challenges and puzzle racer toys, customers can experience the thrill of a super-sonic adventure at McDonald’s alongside Sonic and his friends.

Knuckles, Tails and Sonic and Amy will take customers on a journey through speed and reveal a range of fun and exciting activities for the whole family. Customers dining in restaurants will also receive a Sonic headband, flag and activity sheets.

Children can also participate in a Sonic mission accessible via QR codes on the side of each Sonic Happy Meal box and toy packaging. Customers who scan the QR Code will progress through Sonic missions and unlock rings to multi-layered Sonic experiences.

Customers who opt for a book instead of a toy will receive one of two Little People BIG DREAMS books:

I Can Be an Inspirational Writer

I Can Be a Sports Legend

Available for around £3.49, a Happy Meal® contains a choice of Fish Fingers, Chicken McNuggets or Veggie Dippers with a Pineapples stick, or Carrot Bag side, plus drink options including water, milk, or Fruit Shoot.

