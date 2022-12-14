Christmas will soon be upon us, and one of the things on a lot of peoples to do list is to get presents sent off in time. Making sure gifts for those special people in your life arrive in time is important, and a wide range of shops and delivery companies have published their last dates for delivery ahead of the big day.

The ongoing Communication Workers Union (CWU) industrial action has seen thousands of Royal Mail workers out on strike. This will continue in the run-up to Christmas.

Other scheduled strike days for the month ahead are December 15, 23 and 24. Royal Mail has said that on strike days they will deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked 24 parcels as possible.

They will also prioritise the delivery of COVID test kits and medical prescriptions wherever possible. They will not deliver letters (with the exception of Special Delivery) or Door to Door mail or be accepting customer handovers of Door to Door contracts at our Walk Bundling Centres.

With the strikes in mind, many people will be looking to use delivery services such as Amazon and Evri to deliver presents. Here is what we know about the final delivery dates for Royal Mail and delivery companies.

Royal Mail

Amidst the ongoing industrial action, Royal Mail has released the dates before which you need to make orders to make sure they are delivered before Christmas.

Friday December 16- First class, first class signed for, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail 48

Monday December 19- Royal Mail tracked 24

Wednesday December 21 - Special Delivery guaranteed

Argos

Argos branches will have limited delivery slots available for the days leading up to Christmas. Same day fast track delivery will be available, depending on availability, up until 6pm on Christmas Eve if you order before 1pm.

Amazon

The last date to make an Amazon order on most products is Thursday, December 19. For Amazon Prime members, orders can be made as late as Christmas Eve for certain gifts using Same Day Delivery, but even then that is still not a guarantee.

The deadline to guarantee Christmas delivery is closing in

Evri

Courier company Evri announced their final dates for domestic delivery before Christmas back in November. These are the dates on which the company say they can guarantee Christmas delivery.