The former rapper and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Coolio , who died earlier this year , reportedly did not leave a will to settle his estate after his demise. It leaves his seven children set to split the Gangsta’s Paradise singer’s estate - allegedly worth more than $300,000 (£249,000).

The assets involved in the estate include “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties” according to The Blast . This amount comes after an appraisal of the estate led by former manager Jarez Posey , who began legal proceedings upon discovering the lack of a will.

Advertisement

The visit to probate court for an initial hearing means that despite the low estimate so far, this figure may rise leading to seven of his ten children earning more from the estate once due diligence has been completed. All seven of Coolio’s children , who wear his ashes in necklaces, are listed as his next of kin and the probable beneficiaries of his estate; however his youngest three were missing from the legal documents.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr, was reported to have been found unresponsive on his bathroom floor by his manager Posey on September 28 this year. The exact cause of death is still unknown, however Mr Posey told TMZ , which first reported the news, that paramedics believed he may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Most Popular

Coolio swept the charts across the world with the release of collaboration with L.V, entitled Gangsta’s Paradise. The song was a stark warning on the idolism many young people in the 90s had towards the gangster lifestyle, especially during the East Coast v West Coast hip hop rivalry. The song, used to promote the Michelle Pfeiffer movie Dangerous Minds , earned Coolio the Best Rap Solo Performance of the Year at the 1996 Grammy Awards .