Clubs from the English Football League (EFL) are to discuss how to address the cost of energy crisis at a meeting in Walsall on 29 September.

The widely publicised cost of energy crisis has gripped millions over the UK, causing a financial strain on many.

It has taken its toll on all sectors, with football clubs lower down the pyramid in the English football system now taking measures to save money.

What are some measures being taken?

League Two side Mansfield has already taken measures to ease its cash flow issues.

The kick off time in their game against Walsall on 15 October has been pushed back two hours so they can save costs on floodlights.

Moving kick off times is a rare occurrence, but can be done if both clubs agree to the move.

Heating costs are also very expensive. A lot of clubs have undersoil heating, so that when pitches are frozen or it’s snowing, a game can still go ahead.

Whilst moving kick off times to avoid longer usage of floodlights, it’s also dependent on the weather. With floodlights being turned on due to rainfall.

And, it may work for some clubs. But, according to the BBC , others are fearful that moving kick off times may impact attendances, especially with away fans. This means that a club may not save any money by moving the kick off time.

The chairman of the EFL, Rick Parry, is believed to be in favour of an independent regulator, which would oversee the potential of parachute payments being scrapped, allowing for more funds to make its way down the pyramid.

