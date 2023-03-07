Costa Coffee has been yet again named the Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop. This is through a survey carried out by the Allegra World Coffee Portal.

Out of a survey of 5,000 UK consumers, Costa was voted best by over 51% of people. This is the 13th consecutive year the national chain has picked up the accolade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Founded in London in 1971, Costa Coffee is the largest coffee chain in the UK with approximately 2,700 stores. The Bedfordshire-based chain also manages a 12,700-strong coffee machine network across the country.

Nick Orrin, interim UK&I managing director, Costa Coffee, said: “The number 13 may be unlucky for some, but we are thrilled to have been voted the Nation’s Favourite coffee shop for the thirteenth consecutive year. Over the last twelve months we have continued to invest in our UK business, including our store propositions, installing the first Costa Express’s Hot and Iced Drinks self-serve machines as well as launching innovative new food and drink menus.”

Most Popular

Costa has been named as the UK’s favourite Coffee Shop

Jeffrey Young, CEO & founder, Allegra Group said: “I’m delighted to announce Costa Coffee as The Nation’s Favourite coffee shop. Costa is a home-grown brand with a strong Italian heritage and has become a true mainstay of the British coffee landscape in a nation that is continuing to embrace coffee culture. Congratulations again to Costa Coffee on their recognition by the Great British public”

Advertisement