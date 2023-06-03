Hollywood legend Dan Aykroyd has made a surprise appearance on Saturday Kitchen Live on BBC One today (June 3). Fans were left delighted after the Ghostbusters actor, 70, made his appearance on the morning cooking show.

He was introduced to the show by presenter Matt Tebbutt who was excited to talk to the actor. Matt began the show by saying: “Very exciting, our special guest today is a true Hollywood A-lister. Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning star of so many iconic movies. If you need an amazing guest for a TV show, who ya gonna call?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wine expert, Olly Smith, then excitedly said: “Dan Aykroyd. I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, I’m going to burst.” Aykroyd was praised by fans for his “humble” attitude as he said: “Oh, that’s too much. Oh thank you, what a pleasure - this is a massive show.”

Aykroyd also joked: “All of the UK watch it. People are in bed, the King and Queen are watching it.” The Hollywood legend sported a chef’s hat during his appearance on the show as he paid tribute to workers in the food industry.

Most Popular

When asked about his hat, Aykroyd said: “Well this is a food show, this a tribute to food service workers everywhere. Nobody works harder than food service workers, except maybe train drivers, doctors and nurses.

“And so this is from the In-N-Out Burger chain in Los Angeles, Nevada, and Arizona - the great burger which has tonnes of iceberg lettuce, that’s the secret to a great burger, iceberg lettuce. This is the hat that would be at the take-out when you drive up there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans of the show took to social media to share their delight at the Trading Places actor appearing on the show. One Twitter user said: “Please could the legendary Dan Aykroyd be on every week?, don’t know who enjoyed the show more, the behind the scenes staff, the Chefs & Olly, Mr Aykroyd or us guys watching!”

Dan Aykroyd delighted fans by making a surprise appearance on Saturday Kitchen Live