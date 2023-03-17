News you can trust since 1917
Red Nose Day The Traitors: BBC confirms Comic Relief parody will star Danny Dyer and Mary Berry

Danny Dyer & Mary Berry have been confirmed by the BBC as taking part in the The Traitors parody tonight which see’s Dawn French replace host Claudia Winkleman

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:27 GMT- 1 min read

Danny Dyer and Mary Berry will star in a special version of The Traitors for Comic Relief which airs on Friday. The BBC confirmed the parody show will air as part of its stacked night of Red Nose Day specials, which include Love Island and Hit BBC sitcom Ghosts.

The Traitors sketch will also see Jennifer Saunders, Stephen Merchant and Rosie Jones join forces with former Traitors stars Maddy and Wilf. Claudia Winkleman - who presents the BBC One reality hit - will be swapped out for and impersonated by Dawn French.

Taking place from Media City in Salford, this year’s Comic Relief show will be hosted by AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball. It will feature hilarious sketches, live performances, big surprises, and music acts, whilst raising money for good causes at home and abroad.

BBC Red Nose Day 2023 TV programme line-up

Most Popular
    • Ghosts 
    • Love Island
    • The Traitors 
    • Eurovision - The audition tapes 
    Danny Dyer is renowned for his funny one-liners and comical outbursts. (Getty Images)
    • Appeal films
    • Baldrick’s Bedtime Story for Comic Relief
    • Emma, Oti AND Rylan’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge
    • Red Peter
    • Comic Relief: The Best of the Best Bits
