Kate Garraway paid tribute to her "darling husband" after he passed away following complications with long Covid

The husband of Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has died after a lengthy battle with health issues stemming from Covid complications.

Derek Draper, a former prominent political lobbyist and adviser to Peter Mandleson, suffered from long Covid after contracting the virus in March 2020, remaining hospitalised in a critical condition for 13 months. Despite returning home full time in May 2021, he continued to suffer from multiple complication from his conditions, with Garraway stating that he "may never recover".

In a post on Instagram, Garraway said: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.