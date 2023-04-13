Drake Bell has been reported ‘missing’ and ‘endangered’ with Florida police issuing a plea for information about the Drake & Josh actor. The Daytona Beach Police Department posted an alert to their Facebook page on April 13, encouraging those with any information to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or [email protected]

According to the police, Drake was last seen driving a 2022 grey BMW on Wednesday at around 9pm near the area of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida. The former child actor starred alongside Josh Peck in the hit 2000s Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh.

Bell recently finished a two-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to child endangerment in June 2021. The 37-year-old faced charges relating to a girl who accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15.

Allegations against Bell were made by a then 19-year-old woman, who reported the actor to police in 2018, accusing him of grooming her since she was 12. During the hearing, Bell said: “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” adding “I’m sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention.”

