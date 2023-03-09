The schedule of popular BBC One soap Eastenders will be different tonight (Thursday, March 9) as the soap is set to air at the slightly earlier time of 7:25 pm instead of its usual start time of 7:30 pm.

This is because of the one-off special interview with Eurovision UK contestant Mae Muller, which will air on BBC One at 8:55pm. Muller was recently confirmed as the UK’s act for the upcoming contest in Liverpool.

The interview ‘Eurovision 2023: Meet the UK act’ set to air tonight will see radio DJ Scott Mills meet 25-year-old for her first exclusive interview, ahead of Eurovision in May, where she will no doubt aim to emulate Sam Ryder’s success from last year.

In the programme which has caused Eastenders to air slightly earlier, Mills, who will also commentate on the Eurovision semi-finals, will delve into Muller’s career so far and hear just how she’s preparing for the biggest performance of her life.

Muller has only released one album to date, which was named ‘Chapter 1’ in 2019. Fans who are tuning in to the show will also get a sneak peek of what’s to come at Eurovision, as she will perform her Eurovision entry ‘I Wrote a Song.’

Eastenders won’t be the only TV show affected by the special interview. The One Show will also shift slightly in the schedule. Airing just before EastEnders at 7pm, it will be reduced tonight to 25 minutes, with Dragons’ Den moving from an 8pm slot to 7:55pm.

