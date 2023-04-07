With Easter on the horizon, supermarket shelves are packed with chocolate eggs and other sweet treats for the holiday. But if you’re tired of the usual egg-shaped delights, or you’re looking for some fun new ways to use chocolate in baking, then we have just the thing for you.

If your kids get spoiled for Easter and you have eggs towered around your house for the weeks following the chocolate-mad day, then why not try out one of these ways to use up a few? Baking expert and all-around food lover Mark from Eatkanga.com has shared his top 10 most fun and creative ways to use Easter chocolate in baking.

Here are some hacks or baking ideas to help you get the most out of your Easter treats:

Easter chocolate fondue: Melt your Easter chocolates and create a delicious fondue. Dip fruits, marshmallows, or pretzels in melted chocolate for a festive treat. Chocolate Easter egg hot cocoa bombs: Hollow out small chocolate Easter eggs and fill them with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows. Seal the edges with more melted chocolate. When you’re ready for a cosy beverage, place the bomb in a mug and pour hot milk over it to create instant hot cocoa. Chocolate-covered popcorn: Melt your Easter chocolate and drizzle it over freshly popped popcorn. Toss to coat evenly and let it cool for a tasty sweet and salty snack. Easter egg chocolate bark: Melt your Easter chocolate and spread it out on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Decorate with crushed Easter candy, nuts, and dried fruit, then let it cool and break into pieces. DIY chocolate truffles: Melt your Easter chocolate and mix with a bit of heavy cream to create a smooth ganache. Once it’s cooled, roll the mixture into small balls and coat it with cocoa powder, crushed nuts, or sprinkles. Easter chocolate smoothie: Blend your favourite Easter chocolate with milk, ice, and a banana for a delicious and indulgent smoothie. Chocolate chip pancakes: Chop up your Easter chocolate and use it as a substitute for chocolate chips in pancake batter. Easter chocolate fondant: Hollow out chocolate Easter eggs and fill them with a gooey chocolate fondant mixture. Bake until the fondant is melted and enjoy with a spoon.

9. Chocolate-dipped fruit: Melt your Easter chocolate and dip your favourite fruits, such as strawberries, bananas, or pineapple, for a healthier twist on a sweet treat.

