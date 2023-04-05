Easter supermarket opening times: When Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl open on Easter Monday
Many people will be flocking to the supermarkets on Easter Monday to refill the cupboards after a busy bank holiday weekend
Easter Monday is the perfect day to reset following a busy weekend and many people will be rushing to their local supermarket on the bank holiday to restock the cupboards. Supermarket opening times tend to change over Easter weekend so it is important to note down when your local supermarket is open over the holidays in case you forget the necessities.
This year, Good Friday will take place on April 7, with Easter Sunday scheduled on April 9 and Easter Monday on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays, meaning a majority of people will be off work to enable them to spend time with their loved ones.
Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel. On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.
If you’re planning a trip to your local supermarket on Easter Monday, we’ve put together a list of supermarket opening times to ensure you’re well stocked for the upcoming four-day working week.
Easter Monday supermarket opening times
Opening times vary depending on location so make sure to check your local branch before travelling.
Tesco
- 8am - 6pm
Sainsbury’s
- 8am - 8pm
Aldi
- 8am-8pm
Asda
- 7am-8pm
Morrisons
- 10am-4pm
Lidl
- 8am-8pm
Co-op
- 7am-11pm
M&S Food
- 8am-7pm
Iceland
- 10am-4pm
Waitrose
- 8am-6pm