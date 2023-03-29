Easter weekend is rapidly approaching, with hundreds of thousands of people across the UK set to enjoy a nice, long weekend with Good Friday and Easter Monday on the horizon. During this time, people may want to have a mini break away.

And, if you’re stumped as to where to spend the upcoming long weekend, Trainline has revealed the surprising trending hot spots Brits are exploring around the country to make the most of it.

Topping the list of the trendiest places to get away to this Easter may surprise some. Taking top spot is Halifax. Located in West Yorkshire, it is the filming location of the popular TV show Happy Valley.

With the clocks jumping forward, It’s clear that Brits are banking on some bank holiday sun this Easter as travel to British seaside destinations spikes massively over the long weekend compared to the one before.

Train bookings to St Ives are up by a staggering 202 percent, with other popular seaside locations such as Devon, Dorset as well as Totnes and Weymouth also jumping at well over 100 percent.

Mike Hyde, Chief Data Officer at Trainline, said: “Whether encouraged by the football game taking place in Halifax or craving a seaside break in Weymouth or Margate, Brits are choosing to spend the long bank holiday weekend exploring the country.

"At Trainline, we strive to offer a stress-free booking process to ensure your trip gets off to the best start. Our customers save an average of 35 percent by purchasing their train travel directly with us, with additional savings being made through a range of discount offers including Advance tickets, SplitSave and digital Railcards."

The UK’s top trending Easter Bank Holiday Weekend destinations: