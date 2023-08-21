Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden is reportedly set to quit the soap after first appearing on the ITV show 17 years ago. Wolfenden made his debut as David Metcalfe in 2006 and has appeared regularly since.

Now now a national newspaper has reported that the 43-year-old will leave the soap, with Wolfenden apparently looking for a change amid a lack of gritty plotlines for his character in recent months. Despite a lack of a storyline for his character, he has been at the centre of some major storylines after the last few years - most notably when his partner Maya Stepney groomed and sexually abused his teenage son Jacob Gallagher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It could also be a point of no return for Matthew, whose character could be killed off, but nothing has been confirmed. A source told the publication: “Matthew has had an amazing time on the soap, but feels ready for a change.

He hasn’t been getting any gritty storylines recently so wants to see what else is out there. He’s a fan favourite so will get a lot of support in whatever he decides to do next. He’s very excited about the opportunities available. He’s only just announced he is leaving so scriptwriters are working out his on-screen exit. It’s possible David could be killed off.”