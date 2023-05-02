Enter Shikari have announced a huge headline UK tour for 2024. The English rock outfit will perform in six UK arenas in celebration of the release of their new album, A Kiss for the Whole World.

The group have confirmed they will donate £1 from every ticket sale to Music Venue Trust - an organisation which protects grassroots venues across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds said: “Grassroots music venues in the UK are under existential threat. Every time we lose another one we lose a vital part of our culture. Bigger venues that benefit from the productive pipeline that grassroots venues provide need to support these smaller venues, as do the artists that have come up through them.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Enter Shikari’s UK tour.

Most Popular

How to get tickets for Enter Shikari’s UK arena tour

Presale tickets for Enter Shikari’s 2024 UK tour will be available to purchase from 10am on Wednesday May 3 via the artist website. General on sale tickets will then go live from 10am on Friday May 5, via the artist website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enter Shikari full UK tour dates

Enter Shikari have announced a huge headline UK tour for 2024

February

Advertisement

Advertisement

9 - Leeds First Direct Arena

10 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

12 - Edinburgh O2 Academy

14 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Advertisement

Advertisement

15 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

16 - Cardiff International Arena