Events not to be missed this year, with swish boltholes to stay in

This year marks a welcome return to celebrating our love of literature, arts, culture, sport and travel.

Pride of Britain Hotels has produced a guide to events across the UK, paired with a luxurious hotel close by, from their selection.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released in cinemas on April 29, with much of it filmed atHighclere Castle. The Castle’s cellars feature an Egyptian Exhibition with artefacts from Tutankhamun’stomb.

Highclere Castle:

Nearby is the Vineyard Hotel and Spa in Stockcross, Berkshire (from £195 per night), with a wine cellar featuring a 30,000-bottle collection.

Still on screen highlights, Jane Austen’s Persuasion has been re-made, starring Dakota Johnson. Set for release this spring, many filming locations were in historic Bath.

Step in to The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa while there, a stunning example of neo-classical architecture (from £330 per night).

Historic Bath:

Art lovers should visit the Yorkshire Sculpture Park as it presents Robert Indiana: Sculpture 1958-2018 from March 12, displaying work spanning 60 years of the American pop artist’s career.

Stay close to York at Middlethorpe Hall and Spa (from £219 per night), or at glamorous Grantley Hall (from £600 per night).

Another unmissable is the new exhibition, Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature, at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

Visit then stay at Mayfair’s The Athenaeum Hotel and Residences (from £331 per night).

In Edinburgh, the new Van Gogh Alive experience opens in Festival Square from March 17.

Be amazed, then rest your head at the boutique townhouse hotel The Dunstane Houses (from £174 per night).

The first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations take place from June 2-5 this year. On September 3, The Braemar Highland Games will be attended by the Queen herself.

Stay nearby at Braemar’s The Fife Arms (main picture - from £325 per night), that has over 16,000 antiques, artworks and curios.

Back to the Midlands and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games begin on July 28, with 11 days of swimming, diving, gymnastics and athletics. Kilworth House Hotel is nearby (from £145 per night).

May 26 marks the 125th Anniversary of Dracula, the novel by Irish author Bram Stoker.

One of the novel’s locations is the North Yorkshire fishing town of Whitby. Stay at the not-too-far away Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa (pictured below, from £140 per night) in picturesque Helmsley.

Summer brings the family-friendly Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle, Dorset (July 28–31), headlined by names such as Rag‘n’Bone Man, Sister Sledge and Rudimental. Relax in style at the Grade ll Listed Priory Hotel (from £220 per night).

From July 1-3, Glynde Place in East Sussex hosts the Love Supreme Jazz Festival, with stars such as Erykah Badu, TLC, Tom Misch and Lianne La Havas. Stay in Cuckfield at the Elizabethan Ockenden Manor Hotel (pictured below, from £180 per night).

Visit www.prideofbritainhotels.com for many more events and ideas.