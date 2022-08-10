Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Womack, best known for her role as Ronnie Mitchell in the BBC One soap drama EastEnders, has confirmed she is fighting breast cancer.

Hours after it was confirmed the Grease star had passed away, Womack, who played Ronnie Mitchell on BBC One soap EastEnders took to twitter to pay tribute to Newton-John.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Samantha, Samantha’s daughter and Olivia and said: “This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards.

“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”

Womack rose to fame when she represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision song contest in 1991, as she had initially wanted to be a singer.

Her song for the contest was titled "A Message to Your Heart", and was released as her first (and only) single in April 1991, reaching number 30 in the UK Singles Chart.

She is also the niece of the former Manchester United star George Best, who was once named the first ever ‘popstar footballer’ thanks to his level of fame.

It was in Walford where Womack truly made her name, as she portrayed Ronnie Mitchell, with her character described as the ice to her sister, Roxy Mitchell’s fire.