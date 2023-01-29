Fearne Cotton has hit out at online trolls who took aim at her figure in a new Instagram post, labelling the former Celebrity Juice star as ‘too thin’. Fearne shared a new post on social media, with people saying she appeared underweight.

The 41-year-old television presenter battled bulimia for around a decade during her 20s and has now become the target of body-shaming trolls after posting a picture of herself wearing a black mini dress to Instagram on Friday.

Responding to the critics, she said: “Sometimes I think, I can’t be a***d to respond to the insane amounts of noise on here, but when it comes to judging bodies I feel something has to be said.

“Online arguments or discussions around what bodies look like (see my last post) are not helpful. If we are judging other people’s bodies or making accusations we are driving a narrative that women have to look a certain way to be accepted.

“This sort of attention is not cast upon men, ever. No matter what my size, pregnant or otherwise, I have knobbly knees and spindly ankles. I have always held my weight around my midriff. It’s different for everyone. But also I’m not sure why I am defending myself here.

“Due to having been bulimic in my twenties I am extra sensitive to these sorts of discussions as I have worked hard to heal, recover and get to a place where I love food, eat for energy and pleasure, exercise to give my strength now I’m in my forties and feel so grateful for my health.

“I am in no way upset or personally offended as I’ve been through a lot worse, but I will keep fighting this fight for ALL women for the rest of my life.”