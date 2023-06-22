News you can trust since 1917
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Farmhouse on Scottish estate where D-Day was planned is up for sale for £330,000

A mysterious farmhouse where D-Day was planned has appeared on the market

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:34 BST- 2 min read

A huge farmhouse on a Scottish estate where D-Day was planned has gone up for sale for offers over £330,000. Dankeith Farmhouse, in Symington, Kilmarnock, South Ayrshire, has an incredible history and has been owned by the same family for 54 years.

The 19th century building, which is C-listed, was originally two cottages, and was part of the Dankeith Estate along with Dankeith House. RAF secret ops were planned in Dankeith House including D-Day.

After the war it was sold to the Catholic Church, and priests played badminton in the farmhouse steading. It has four-bedrooms and a paddock for horses, as well as a vegetable plot and flowerbeds as well as nearly 5.5 acres.

Only the kitchen is double glazed, and the house is being sold with all curtains and blinds. The traditional courtyard includes a former dairy, stables, a workshop, and ‘party shed’.

Most Popular

    It is heated with open fires and oil central heating, and only the kitchen is double glazed. It is being sold by Galbraith for offers over £330,000.

    A spokesman for Galbraith said: “Dankeith Farmhouse is an impressive early 19th century C listed courtyard property with a grazing paddock and around 5.34 acres of land.

    A huge farmhouse on a Scottish estate where D-Day was planned has gone up for sale for offers over £330,000A huge farmhouse on a Scottish estate where D-Day was planned has gone up for sale for offers over £330,000
    A huge farmhouse on a Scottish estate where D-Day was planned has gone up for sale for offers over £330,000

    “This classical courtyard-plan steading incorporates a farmhouse to the north side with a distinctive tall, gabled entrance clock tower.

    “The traditional courtyard further includes the former dairy, stabling, workshop, ‘party shed’ and numerous separate storage areas.

    “In WW2, Dankeith House, which neighbours Dankeith Farmhouse, was used by the RAF and secret planning meetings for D-Day and other allied operations took place there.

    “In 1948, Dankeith House was acquired by Roman Catholic Priests and used as a retreat. Dankeith Farmhouse was originally two cottages and the Priests used the Laundry Room and played badminton in the Badminton House within the steading.”

    Related topics:SaleHistoryKilmarnockRAF