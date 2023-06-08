News you can trust since 1917
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Three children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

France knife attack: Three children in life-threatening condition after mass stabbing in Annecy - full details

Three children are in life-threatening condition following a knife attack in southeast France, police have confirmed.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read

Three children suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack in south-east France this morning. The youngsters in life-threatening condition are all about three years of age.

Police also confirmed eight children and one adult have been injured in total. The incident took place in the French town of Annecy, close to the Swiss border.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a suspect had been arrested "thanks to the swift intervention of police.” He tweeted: “Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police.”

Three children are in a life threatning condition after a knife attack in France Three children are in a life threatning condition after a knife attack in France
Three children are in a life threatning condition after a knife attack in France
Most Popular

    The incident happened in a park and the assailant was a Syrian asylum seeker, BFM TV reported. People have been urged to avoid the area.

    Related topics:FrancePoliceYoungstersPeopleSuspect