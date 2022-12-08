Undated file photo of a person using a central heating thermostat.

The recent freezing conditions across the country have prompted the government to trigger Cold Weather Payments. The £25 cash sums have been sent to eligible people across 300 postcode areas.

Temperatures across many areas of the country have dropped below zero overnight, with the temperature dropping to as low as -9C in some places. To qualify for the payments, an area need to be consistently cold for at least a week.

Advertisement

The UK government provides information on the payment and how it will be received. Also outlined are the conditions needed for the payment to be made. The website reads: “You’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over seven consecutive days.

“You’ll get £25 for each seven day period of very cold weather between November 1 and March 31.”

Most Popular

If you don’t receive the payment but feel you are eligible, tell the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus . If you’re getting Universal Credit, sign in to your account and add a note to your journal.

If you do not have an online account, ring the Universal Credit helpline instead. The phone number is on letters about your Universal Credit claim.

Advertisement

For people in Scotland, the payouts work differently.. The Cold Weather Payment isn’t available, but residents may be eligible to get a Winter Payment . The payment provides a reliable, annual £50 payment, automatically through Social Security Scotland, to anyone who qualifies.

A cold weather warning has been issued

Advertisement

How to check if you are eligible for the cold weather payment